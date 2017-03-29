UP Government Issues Whatsapp Numbers To Report Cheating In Board Exam

In order to curb the incidents of mass cheating reported earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken several steps to prohibit students from such practices. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the government was taking necessary measures to completely eradicate the 'nakal mafia' from the state and to this end the government has launched helplines and Whatsapp numbers on which anyone could lodge complaints. Dinesh Sharma who also heads the Secondary Education Department recently held a video conference with District Magistrates and instructed them to make sure that no incident of cheating took place in the ongoing board exams.



According to reports in press Trust of India, the minster has also paid surprise visits to some of the designated exam centers in the state capital and neighbouring Barabanki.



The Secondary Education Department has also issued helpline numbers and any person with information on cheating at any exam centers can lodge complaint through Whatsapp on 9454457241 or can call on the landline number 0522-2236760.



Emphasizing that education in general in Uttar Pradesh needed a lot of changes, Sharma said that he had directed the District magistrates and SSPs to observe prohibitory orders under Section 144CrPC within 100 metres of the examination centre. "I have also directed them to bring out the names of people who are a part of the 'nakal mafia', so that they can be interrogated, punished and sent to jail," he said.



He added that he has directed the district inspector of schools to keep a tough watch and debar such colleges where any probability of cheating was felt and change their examination centres.

Earlier, the English examination for class 10 of UP Board was postponed when incident of mass cheating was reported at two centres in Mathura. The UP Board exam for class 10 and class 12 began on March 16 and since then various incidents of cheating have been reported.



In one incident image of question paper was circulated on Whatsapp whereas at one centre students went outside the exam hall and exchanged notes. In another incident, photo and video of class 10 students cheating during Mathematics exam went viral on social media platforms. Mass cheating has been reported from various districts like Mathura, Aligarh, Agra, Hathras, Kanpur, Deoria, Faizabad, Gonda and Barabanki.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



