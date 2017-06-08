UP Board Results 2017: Will Be Declared Tomorrow 12.30 pm Onwards, Check At Upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th board exam results will be announced tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Students can check their marks at upresults.nic.in.

As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) will declare the Class 10 and 12th board exam results tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result at upresults.nic.in. The result will be announced for more than 60 lakh students, collectively for students who appeared for 10th and 12th board examinations. With the declaration of the Board exam result date students can now heave a sigh of relief and can check the result at the upresults.nic.in in the above mentioned time.Now that the exact time is released, students should keep login details in hand. In order to access the result portal, students need to login using their board roll number, registration number, etc. Login details can be found from the admission certificate issued by the Board for the exam.: This year 34,04,571 students have appeared for the Class 10th exams which were conducted from 16 March to 1 April. Intermediate exam witnessed a total of 26,24,681 students who appeared for the same till 21 April.Soon after the declaration of the results, admission to undergraduate and intermediate courses will commence. Students should keep an eye on such updates and apply at the earliest in order to avoid last minute hassle.Click here for more Education News