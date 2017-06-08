UP Board Results 2017: Will Be Declared Tomorrow 12.30 pm Onwards, Check At Upresults.nic.in

Read: Know how to check the UP board results online.
UP Board Result Date, Time Announced: What’s Next?
Now that the exact time is released, students should keep login details in hand. In order to access the result portal, students need to login using their board roll number, registration number, etc. Login details can be found from the admission certificate issued by the Board for the exam.
About UP Board High School, Intermediate Exams 2017: This year 34,04,571 students have appeared for the Class 10th exams which were conducted from 16 March to 1 April. Intermediate exam witnessed a total of 26,24,681 students who appeared for the same till 21 April.
Soon after the declaration of the results, admission to undergraduate and intermediate courses will commence. Students should keep an eye on such updates and apply at the earliest in order to avoid last minute hassle.
