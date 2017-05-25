UP Board Result 2017: Official Update Awaited, Know How To Check Online

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th and 12th result within June, most likely. However, the Board has not given any update since the completion of the examinations. Many States have already declared results of either class 10th or class 12th or even both. Therefore the eagerness of students who had appeared for UP Board exam is obvious. The Board has not given any update on its result portal, upresults.nic.in, as well.However, in the result portal, the Board has urged students to check results.gov.in for timely updates.Due to assembly elections, the exam started on 16 March this year. The Board started the evaluation process from 7 April 2017.Students should not get anxious and wait for the Board's update.The Board will announce the result at upresults.nic.in. Alternatively UP 10th and 12th results can be checked at results.gov.in or results.nic.in.Students can retain a copy of the online marksheet they see on the result date, for reference purpose, only till official documents in support of it has been released by the Board. In order to check their result on time, students should also have their roll number and other important details in hand on the result declaration day.Soon after the declaration of result online, the Board starts issuing the certificates. 'Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university,' says the NIC result hosting portal of the Board.