UP Board class 10, 11 Result 2017: Exact Date Uncertain, Know Where It Will Be Published Uttar Pradesh Board results for Class 10th and 12th is yet to be announced. No official update is available.

Share EMAIL PRINT UP 10th, 12th Result 2017 To Be Announced: List of Websites New Delhi: Uncertainty has shrouded over Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2017! Till date, the Board is mum about the exact result declaration date. Speculations are ruling the anxiety of students and adding on their stress. With no exact date available yet, students should not waste time looking for result related updates at different portals. The respective boards of Class 10 and 12 will announce the date and time of the result much before the exact date. Students should be well prepared for the forthcoming result.



UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2017: Where to check

Exam result related updates will be announced at the respective official web portals of the Boards. Results will be hosted on upresults.nic.in. Students can also get the updates at results.nic.in or results.gov.in.



Results will also be hosted by third party websites like indiaresults.com or exametc.com.



Board may allow students for verification or rechecking or revaluation, depending on the existing norms. Students, who would wish to opt for it should wait for the official notification in this regard.



Marred by controversies of mass cheating



This year, close to 26.2 lakh students had appeared for intermediate exam and nearly 34.4 lakh students took the high school exam.



About UP Board 10th, 12th Exam: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was established in the year 1921. The board conducts 10th and 12th examination every year for assessing the performance of students enrolled for these courses. Before its establishment, University of Allahabad was the examining body of the examinations. The examinations are usually held in the months of March-April. This year, the 10th class exam was held from 16 March till 1st April. Class 12th exam had started on the same date and continued till 21 April.



Marred by controversies of mass cheating UP board had marked 31 districts as 'sensitive' this time. The examination was also delayed this year due to due to the state assembly polls. In fact, the Board had announced on December 8 last year the schedule of the examinations from February 16 to March 20 but the poll panel had put brakes on it and asked to defer it.