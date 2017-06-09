UP Board Result 2017 For Class 10, 12 To Be Declared Soon: What's Next? UP board result 2017 will be declared soon, here are certain important things that students awaiting Class 10 and 12 results should focus on.

With only few hours left for the UP board result 2017 to be declared, here are certain important things that students awaiting Class 10 and 12 results should focus on. More than 60 lakh students are waiting eagerly to see their marks. Though it was confirmed by Board's official that UP board class 10 and 12 results will be declared on 9 June, yesterday the Board gave the final update on its official result portal upresults.nic.in. 3404571 students have appeared for the UP Board Class 10th exam and 2624681 students took the Class 12th inter exam this year.Results of the UP Board will be declared by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (commonly known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad). The result will be published at upresults.nic.in.Often, students don't like waiting for the website to load completely and look for other alternatives. Students are suggested to refrain from such practice. Since close to 60 lakh candidates are waiting for the UP Board Class 10 and 12th inter results , it is likely that the website may slow down for a while due to too many logins at a time.Third party websites will also host the result alongside the NIC website. Students can also check the results there.In order to access the result, you will be asked to login. Usually the result portals use board roll number and date of birth as login credential. Students should not wait for the last moment and keep the details in hand before the results are declared.Before checking your scores, consider going through the entries made in the mark statement. Class 10 students must check if their date of birth is correctly mentioned or not; it is because henceforth class 10 pass certificate will be considered as a valid proof for date of birth.Same rule stands for Class 12 students. Except the fact that class 12 pass certificates will not be considered as date of birth proof, in future.Board will start issuing mark sheet and pass certificates supporting the respective exam results. However students should save a copy of the online mark statement for reference purpose.: Last year the result was declared for nearly 31 lakh students out of which 87.99% cleared the exam.: With a vision to impart quality education in the State, UPMSP or the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council was established. The Board conducts examinations every year to assess the performance of students enrolled for Class 10 and 12.Result related updates can be found at upmsp.edu.in.Click here for more Education News