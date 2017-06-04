UP Board Result 2017: Class 10, 12 Intermediate Results To Be Declared This Week; Know Details Here

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 (intermediate) results will be declared on June 9, this week. After much speculation and anxiety about the UP Board Class 10 and Intermediate results date, a source close to the UP Board has confirmed to NDTV that the board results will be declared on Friday, June 9. This year, 34,04,571 students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th exams which were conducted from March 16 to April 1. In Intermediate or Class 12, a total of 26,24,681 students appeared which were held from March16 to April 21, 2017.
UP Board Results 2017: Date and time
UP Class 10 & 12 results would be declared on next Friday, 9 June, 2017 at 12 noon.
UP Board Results 2017: Where to Check
The Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available in UP Board's official website upmsp.edu.in or in the official results portal of UP government that is upresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, both results would be available on alternate websites like examresults.net which is also an official partner website for hosting the UP 10th and 12th results 2017.
UP Board Results 2017: How to Check
The students may able to check the UP results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of the UP board or UP Board's results website
Step Two: Click on the your results link, class 10 or intermediate
Step Three: Enter your exam registration details
Step Four: Submit
Step Five: See your results
UP Board Results 2017: What's next
For the students who are waiting for the class 12 or Intermediate results: The universities across the country have started the admission process for the undergraduate admissions. You may start applying for the colleges now.
For the students who are waiting for the class 10 results: The official notification for class 12 or Intermediate admission will be out soon after the class 10 results have been declared. The students may also start applying for CBSE board schools once the notifications for the schools are out.
