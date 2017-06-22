UP Board Improvement, Compartmental Exam 2017: Apply Before July 10 Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced to schedule for improvement and compartmental exams for the UP Board results declared recently.

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced to schedule for improvement and compartmental exams for the UP Board results declared recently. According to the schedule published by the UP Board, the students may apply for the improvement/compartmental exam from June 19 to July 10. The Uttar Pradesh Board declared the



According to news agency ANI, the pass percentage in UP Board exam 2017 is 81.6 per cent for Class 10 while for Class 12, it is 82.5 per cent. Fatehpur's Tejasvi Devi and Priyanshi Tiwari topped Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams with 95.83% and 96.20% respectively, it further reported.



Improvement, Compartmental application should be submitted in writing with a photocopy of the marks sheet and application fee 256.50 to the principal of the school.



Principal of the school will be responsible to upload the details of such candidates on the UPMSP website using their login, said a notification from UP Board.



The notification from the board has also said that the practical exam would be conducted at the respective schools between July 10 to July 20.



For improvement, the UP Board said, a student can appear in one failed subject while for the compartment exam, student can appear in any one subject of the failed two subjects.



(With Inputs from Anisha Singh)



