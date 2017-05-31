UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2017 Expected On June First Week: Official The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2017 to be declared by the first week of month of June.

The Uttar Pradesh Board



The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 (High School and Intermediate) results 2017 to be declared by the first week of month of June. According to an official from the board's Meerut regional office, the board is expected to release the class 10, 12 results in the first week of next month. The official has also said that the board will release both the results simultaneously. However, an official from board's Allahabad to whom we have talked to, told NDTV that, the board is yet to fix a date for the declaration of class 10 and class 12 results. The UP Board class 12 and class 10 exams were delayed due the assembly elections held in the state. The UP Board exams were earlier planned to be held between February and March but, the examination was postponed to mid-March after the intervention from Election Commission.The Class 10 exam began on March 16 with Hindi paper and ended on April 1 while the Class 12 exams started with Military Science on March 16 and concluded with Library Science on April 21.Major state boards like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam hasalready released the class 10 and class 12 results, and the students from Uttar Pradesh are still waiting for the release, in spite the demand from HRD ministry to the boards to release the class 12 results early.The Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 results on May 28. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10 examination) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12 examination) has also published the results on May 28.The examinations by both these two boards were delayed after the Election Commission of India declared elections to five assemblies in the beginning of this year.More than 25 lakh students appeared for intermediate exam while more than 30 lakh students took the high school exam. The total number of students appeared for the UP Board exam has however dwindled from previous years and has this year fallen short by 63,882.Click here for more Education News