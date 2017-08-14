UP Board 2017: Class 10 Compartment, Improvement Result Released On Upmsp.edu.in Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the result for class 10 compartment and improvement result on August 12. The result was released on the Parishad's official website.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result Released On Upmsp.edu.in New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the result for class 10 compartment and improvement result on Saturday. The result was released on the Parishad's official website. The board had released the result for class 10 and class 12 board exam on June 9. Studnets who had failed to clear the exam or had secured low marks were allowed to apply for compartment and improvement exam from June 19 to July 10, 2017. The practical exams were conducted from July 10 to July 20 at the respective schools.



How to check UP Board class 10 Compartment/ Improvement Result 2017?



Step one: Go to official UPMSP website: www.upmsp.edu.in

Step two: Click on Class 10 Compartment/ Improvement Result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and the security code given.

Step four: Submit and view your result.



Download your score card available online. The original mark sheet will be available with the respective schools shortly. The Compartment and Improvement result for class 12 is yet to be announced. The board has not provided any date for the announcement of intermediate compartment result but given the fact that board had released the board result for both class 10 and class 12 on the same day so class 12 compartment result cannot be far behind.



