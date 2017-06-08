UP Board Class 12 Results 2017 Tomorrow @ Upresults.nic.in, Follow These Steps To Check Results Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 (intermediate) results tomorrow on the official results website of the board.

Major state boards like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal , Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha have already released the class 12 results, and the students from Uttar Pradesh will be able to access their results tomorrow.



The Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 or higher secondary results on May 28. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10 examination) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12 examination) has also published the results on May 28.



UP Board Class 12 Results 2017: How to check



Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board will release the result for Higher Secondary Examination or class 12 2017 tomorrow.



The steps to check result are given below:



Step one: Visit the official website for UP Board results: upresults.nic.in



Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination or Intermediate Result 2017.



Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.



Step four: View and download your result.



Once the UP Board class 12 results are declared, the admission into the regular colleges and professional courses will be kicked off in the state.



