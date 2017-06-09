UP Board Class 12 Result Declared, 82.62 Overall Pass Per Cent; Check Now At Upresults.nic.in, Up.nic.in UP Board Result 2017 for class 12th students is available now on the official website. While, 2656319 students had registered for the class 12 board exams, out of which 204845 students did not appear for all the papers.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Class 12 Result Declared; Check Now At Upresults.nic.in New Delhi: UP Board Result 2017 for class 12th students is available now on the official website. While, 2656319 students had registered for the class 12 board exams, out of which 204845 students did not appear for all the papers. 82.62% students have passed the intermediate board exam this year. Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur District has topped intermediate exams with 96.20 per cent. The exams and corresponding evaluation of the answer sheets were done under strict provisions. The board had also given instructions to recheck the copies of students who scored more than 90 per cent thus ensuring that no unfair practice was followed while preparing the result for the board exams.



The result was declared by Amarnath Verma, Director of Secondary Education UP, announced the results in a press conference at Board office, Allahabad.



#FLASH: UP Board Result 2017 results declared: Pass percentage 81.6% in Class X, and 82.5% in Class XII pic.twitter.com/vgaim7i9s8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 9, 2017



Students who appeared for the board exam this year can check their result on the UP state government official results portal: upresults.nic.in or up.nic.in.



How to check UP Board Class 12th result?



Step one: Go to the official website.

Step two: Click on the link for UP Board Intermediate Examination 2017 Result.

Step three: Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.



Read Here: UP Board 10th Result Declared, Topper Scores 95.83%



The result shown online is provisional in nature and though the board has taken utmost care to provide accurate result online, a student must obtain their original marks statement from their respective schools. The original mark sheets would be available at the schools within 15 days of result declaration. While the marks mentioned on the online score card can be used to apply for undergraduate admission, students would need original certificates at the time of admission.



The board will notify about the schedule and procedure of revaluation and/or rechecking soon on the official website. Students who wish to challenge their results should keep checking the official website about the same.



Click here for more





UP Board Result 2017 for class 12th students is available now on the official website. While, 2656319 students had registered for the class 12 board exams, out of which 204845 students did not appear for all the papers. 82.62% students have passed the intermediate board exam this year. Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur District has topped intermediate exams with 96.20 per cent. The exams and corresponding evaluation of the answer sheets were done under strict provisions. The board had also given instructions to recheck the copies of students who scored more than 90 per cent thus ensuring that no unfair practice was followed while preparing the result for the board exams.The result was declared by Amarnath Verma, Director of Secondary Education UP, announced the results in a press conference at Board office, Allahabad.Students who appeared for the board exam this year can check their result on the UP state government official results portal: upresults.nic.in or up.nic.in.Step one: Go to the official website.Step two: Click on the link for UP Board Intermediate Examination 2017 Result.Step three: Enter your roll number and click on submit.Step four: View and download your result.The result shown online is provisional in nature and though the board has taken utmost care to provide accurate result online, a student must obtain their original marks statement from their respective schools. The original mark sheets would be available at the schools within 15 days of result declaration. While the marks mentioned on the online score card can be used to apply for undergraduate admission, students would need original certificates at the time of admission.The board will notify about the schedule and procedure of revaluation and/or rechecking soon on the official website. Students who wish to challenge their results should keep checking the official website about the same.Click here for more Education News