UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams To Start Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Secondary Education Board) Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start from tomorrow. The Class 10 exam will begin on March 16 ie., tomorrow with Hindi paper and will end on April 1. The Class 12 exams will start with Military Science on March 16 and will be concluded with Library Science on April 21. Nearly 26.24 lakh students will be appearing for intermediate exam while 34.4 lakh students will take the high school exam.
The total number of students appearing for the UP Board exam has however dwindled from previous years and has this year fallen short by 63,882.
This year, a total of 1.02 lakh students of classes X and XII will appear in UP Board exam at 149 centers in the state capital. Around 60 lakh examinees in total are expected to appear in the board examinations in the state.
The UP Board exams were earlier planned to be held between February and March but due to the assembly polls, the examination was postponed to mid-March after the intervention from Election Commission. The board had then submitted its revised schedule to the poll panel for approval.
Time Table of High School and Intermediate Examination 2017
The students cans see the official timetable of class 10 and class 12 exams of UP Board here:
Revised Date Sheet of UP Board Exams 2017
The exams across the country are being conducted under the fear of irregularities after the incidents emerged in various states this year. This year, cases of paper leaks reported from states like Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.
