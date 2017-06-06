UP Board Results 2017 Expected On 9 June, Here's What Students Should Do Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams on 9 June.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Results 2017 Expected On 9 June, Here's What Students Should Do New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams on 9 June. The examination which was held on 16 March- 21 April, witnessed more than 60 lakh students. The examination was delayed this year and students have been waiting with bated breath for their checking performance. The result will be announced from the Board office at Allahabad. Though details of the result date has been given by UP Board' source, students should not panic if the result is not declared on the same day. In any case, the Board will not delay the result declaration.



Read: How to check UP Board result 2017



The result related updates will be available at the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in. Students can also check their result at upresults.nic.in. Alternatively students can also access their result through other third party websites.



Immediately after checking their result, students should check the entries made in the mark statement. Class 10 students must check the date of birth specifically as the pass certificate of 10th result will be used as a proof of date of birth, further for all purposes.



About UP Board High School, Intermediate Exams 2017: This year, 34,04,571 students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th exams which were conducted from March 16 to April 1. In Intermediate or Class 12, a total of 26,24,681 students appeared which were held from March16 to April 21, 2017.



Click here for more



Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams on 9 June. The examination which was held on 16 March- 21 April, witnessed more than 60 lakh students. The examination was delayed this year and students have been waiting with bated breath for their checking performance. The result will be announced from the Board office at Allahabad. Though details of the result date has been given by UP Board' source, students should not panic if the result is not declared on the same day. In any case, the Board will not delay the result declaration.The result related updates will be available at the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in. Students can also check their result at upresults.nic.in. Alternatively students can also access their result through other third party websites. Click here for where to check UP 10th, 12th results online Immediately after checking their result, students should check the entries made in the mark statement. Class 10 students must check the date of birth specifically as the pass certificate of 10th result will be used as a proof of date of birth, further for all purposes.: This year, 34,04,571 students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th exams which were conducted from March 16 to April 1. In Intermediate or Class 12, a total of 26,24,681 students appeared which were held from March16 to April 21, 2017.Click here for more Education News