Untrained Teachers Get 2 Years To Qualify; Know What Is NIOS D.El.Ed

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote.
"Teachers who have not done D.El.Ed course but teaching classes 1 to 8 under 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' have been given last opportunity to become qualified in two years," HRD Minister told reporters at News Delhi on last Friday.
This was done through an amendment to the Right to Education Act, 2009, as a last chance to such teachers not to lose their jobs.
The Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 Bill will now have to pass muster in the Rajya Sabha - and get presidential assent after that - to become an Act.
The Lok Sabha had passed it on July 22. According to the existing Act which came into effect from April 1, 2010, these teachers were to acquire minimum qualifications within five years by March 31, 2015.
According to the amendment bill, every teacher appointed or in position as on March 2015 is now required to acquire the minimum qualifications by 2019.
NIOS-D.El.Ed - Training for the untrained in-service Teachers
Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a specifically designed package for inservice untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country. The programme has been developed by the Academic Department, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010.
The Programme aims at enabling the target group to develop in them skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning more effective.
Eligibility
The minimum qualification required for admission in D.El.Ed. (ODL) for untrained in-service teachers is 50% marks in aggregate at Sr. Secondary (Class12th) (or its equivalent). For SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates a relaxation of 5% marks is admissible
Improvement of Percentage at Class XII
In case a Teacher is not having 50% marks in aggregate at Sr. Secondary (Class12th) (General category) and 45% marks in aggregate at Sr. Secondary (Class12th)(For SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates), then NIOS Provides a chance for Improvement
For Improvement please register at NIOS Senior Secondary Course, under Stream 1 or Stream 4 (On Demand Examination) as Part Admission in 1 subject, or in 2 subject, or in 3 Subject, or in 4 Subject i.e maximum upto 4 Subjects only.
On Passing, only Mark Statement will be issued
D.El.Ed. Certificate will be issued when you secure more than 50% Marks.
