University of Mumbai UG Admission 2017: Sale Of Forms Starts Tomorrow, Know Details here

New Delhi: University of Mumbai will start the sale of forms for undergraduate admission 2017 tomorrow. A circular, which is addressed to the principals of the affiliated colleges in Arts, Science, Commerce and Co-ordinator, University sub centers (Thane and Ratnagiri) informed the stakeholders about the procedure for admission in Government, Private, Aided, Unaided, Minority colleges affiliated and university sub centers of the University. The university notified the revised admission details after the Maharashtra board decided to publish the class 12 examination or HSC results.
According to the university, admission process of FYBA, FYBSc and FYBCom including various other courses will start from tomorrow.
University of Mumbai UG Admission: Courses
FYBA, FYBSc, FYBCom, FYBMM, FYBSW, FYBA In FT & NMP, FYBA (In French Study), FYBA ( In German Study), FYBMS, FYBMS MBA (5 Years Integrated course), FYBCom (Financial Market), FYBCom (Accounting & Finance), FYBCom (Banking & Issuance), FYB.Sc (Information Technology), FYBSc (Computer Science), FYBSc (Hospitality Studies), FYBSc (Microbiology), FYBSc (Bio-Chemistry), FYBSc (Bio-Technology), FYBSc (Maritime HS), FYBSc (Nautical Science), FYBSc (Forensic Science), FYBSc (Home Science), FYBSc (Aeronautics - Avionics and Mechanical), FYBVoc (T & HM), FYBVoc (RM), FYBVoc (FM.& S), FYB Voc (REM), FYB Voc (MP), FYB Voc (MLT) and FYB Library Science.
University of Mumbai UG Admission: Important Dates
Sale of Forms: May 31, 2017 to June 15,
Open Online link and Submission of Pre Admission Online Enrolment forms: June 1, 2017 to June 16
Submission of Admission form Alongwith printed copy of Pre-Admission Enrolment forms (Mandatory): June 16 to June 22
Merit List Verification of Documents and payment of fees: June 22 to July 5
