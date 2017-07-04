University of Madras UG April 2017 Results: Apply For Revaluation Till July 10 @ Unom.ac.in

University of Madras UG APRIL 2017 Results: How to apply for revaluation

University of Madras has opened the window for the revaluation or re-totaling of answer scripts of the Undergraduate (UG) April 2017 professional examination results which was declared recently. Online application facility for the registration for Re-totaling of the marks are available on the official website of Madras University.The students may login from the website using their register number and date of birth details.The Madras university has opened the window for the UG candidates now and the application ca be submitted till July 10."Apply for retotal through online from 04/07/2017 to 10/07/2017," said the notification posted on the official website of Madras University.

Students may follow these steps for revaluation or retotaling of the marks:



Step One: Go to the official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in

Step Two: Click on "UG Examinations-APRIL 2017 Online Application - Registration for Re-total of answer scripts" link from the homepage

Step Three: Enter your register number and date of birth

Step Four: Complete the application

Step Five: The printed application along with DD or Online payment ref slip should be submitted on or

before 11/07/2017(The Fee should be paid on or befor 10/07/2017).

