University of Madras UG April 2017 Results: Apply For Revaluation Till July 10 @ Unom.ac.in

University of Madras has opened the window for the revaluation or re-totaling of answer scripts of the Undergraduate (UG) April 2017 professional examination results which was declared recently.

Education | | Updated: July 04, 2017 14:12 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
University of Madras UG April 2017 Results: Apply For Revaluation Till July 10 @ Unom.ac.in

University of Madras UG APRIL 2017 Results: Apply For Revaluation Till July 10 @ Unom.ac.in

New Delhi:  University of Madras has opened the window for the revaluation or re-totaling of answer scripts of the Undergraduate (UG) April 2017 professional examination results which was declared recently. Online application facility for the registration for Re-totaling of the marks are available on the official website of Madras University.

The students may login from the website using their register number and date of birth details. 

The Madras university has opened the window for the UG candidates now and the application ca be submitted till July 10.

"Apply for retotal through online from 04/07/2017 to 10/07/2017," said the notification posted on the official website of Madras University.
 

University of Madras UG APRIL 2017 Results: How to apply for revaluation

Students may follow these steps for revaluation or retotaling of the marks:

Step One: Go to the official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in
Step Two: Click on "UG Examinations-APRIL 2017  Online Application - Registration for Re-total of answer scripts" link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your register number and date of birth
Step Four: Complete the application
Step Five: The printed application along with DD or Online payment ref slip should be submitted on or
before 11/07/2017(The Fee should be paid on or befor 10/07/2017).


Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READMumbai 20-Something, Gifted Audi Recently, Jumped Off Famous Sea Link
Madras University ResultsMadras University RevaluationUniversity of madras resultsmadras university UG resultsunom.ac.in 2017unom.ac.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverAirtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................