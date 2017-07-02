University of Kota BA Part 1 Results Declared, Check Now

New Delhi: University of Kota has declared the BA part 1 results on the official results website of the varsity. The University of Kota BA part 1 results are available on indiaresults.com, official results partner of the Kota based university.
University of Kota BA Part 1 Results: Ho to check
The results can be accessed following these steps:
Step One: Go to www.indiaresults.com
Step Two: Click on the latest results
Step Three: Click on "BA Part 1 results 2017" link given there
Step Four: Get your results after entering roll number of name
University of Kota
Presently, around 173 colleges with approximately 2,25,000 students of six districts of the State, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and sawai madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the University.
The University has six faculties, namely, Arts, Commerce and Management, Education, LAW, Science and Social Science. Various Academic Programmes are being at run the campus and in the affiliated colleges of the University.
