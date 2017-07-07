University of Kashmir Declared BA, BSc, BCom 1st Year Bi Annual Result December 2016- January 2017

University of Kashmir has declared the results for BA B.Sc Bcom 1st Year Bi-Annual Dec 2016 - Jan 2017. Candidates can check the same at the official website of the University at egov.uok.edu.in. Candidates are suggested to check the result at the official website of the University and wait in case the website is not responding. Results have been declared for UG Non Professional category. Today, the university has also declared result for BE 2nd semester exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held in December 2016 can check their results as well.

How to check University of Kashmir BA B.Sc Bcom 1st Year Bi-Annual Dec 2016 - Jan 2017?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Select the search criterion (roll number, name or registration number)

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result



