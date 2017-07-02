University Of Hyderabad UoH Entrance Result 2017 Declared @ Uohyd.ac.in, Check Now

Osmania University has also declared the OUCET 2017 results today.
UoH has declared the results of Integrated MSc (5-year course) in Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB), Health Psychology, Optometry and Vision Sciences, Integrated MA (5-year course) in Humanities (TL/HN/UR/LS), Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN), MSc in Mathematics/Applied Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Plant Biology & Biotechnology, Molecular Microbiology, Animal Biotechnology, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences, Neural & Cognitive Science, MCA and MPH Public Health
In MA courses HCU has declared the results of English, Philosophy, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Applied Linguistics, Comparative Literature, English Language Studies, Economics, Financial Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology and Anthropology.
Uoh has also published the list of candidates who have been short listed provisionally for counseling based on their performance in the entrance examination for admission to IMSc Sciences (Mathematical Sciences / Physics/Chemical Sciences/Systems Biology/Earth Sciences), Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN), MSc Chemistry, MCA, MA Economics and Financial Economic for academic year 2017-2018 subject to their fulfilling the minimum qualifications for admission and other conditions given in the Prospectus for 2017-2018.
