University Of Hyderabad UoH Entrance Result 2017 Declared @ Uohyd.ac.in, Check Now

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT University Of Hyderabad UoH Entrance Result 2017 Declared @ Uohyd.ac.in New Delhi: University of Hyderabad - which is also know as Hyderabad Central University - has declared the list of candidates provisionally selected or wait listed for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses in the varsity. The students may access their results after logging into the official website of University of Hyderabad (UoH or HCU), uohyd.ac.in. UoH has declared the entrance exam results for all the Integrated five year courses, MSc, MA, MCA, MPH and MA courses. To check the results of UoH or HCU entrance results, students may logon to the official website of the university, uohyd.ac.in and then click on the the latest news.



UoH has declared the results of Integrated MSc (5-year course) in Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB), Health Psychology, Optometry and Vision Sciences, Integrated MA (5-year course) in Humanities (TL/HN/UR/LS), Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN), MSc in Mathematics/Applied Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Plant Biology & Biotechnology, Molecular Microbiology, Animal Biotechnology, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences, Neural & Cognitive Science, MCA and MPH Public Health

In MA courses HCU has declared the results of English, Philosophy, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Applied Linguistics, Comparative Literature, English Language Studies, Economics, Financial Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology and Anthropology.



Uoh has also published the list of candidates who have been short listed provisionally for counseling based on their performance in the entrance examination for admission to IMSc Sciences (Mathematical Sciences / Physics/Chemical Sciences/Systems Biology/Earth Sciences), Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN), MSc Chemistry, MCA, MA Economics and Financial Economic for academic year 2017-2018 subject to their fulfilling the minimum qualifications for admission and other conditions given in the Prospectus for 2017-2018.



