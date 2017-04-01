University of Hyderabad Admission 2017: Registration To Start From April 3

New Delhi: University of Hyderabad, a Central University established by an Act of Parliament has published the admission details for the academic season 2017-2018. The University of Hyderabad invited applications from bright, aspiring students committed to excellence to apply for admission to various 5 Year Integrated, P.G., M.Tech, M.Phil courses and Ph.D. programmes through an All-India entrance examination. The registration process of Hyderabad Central University will start from April 3 and May 5 will be the last date for application for admission process.
The University will offer, subject to availability, hostel facility to the students admitted to any of its regular programmes of study.
University of Hyderabad Admission 2017: How To Apply
Candidates are required to apply online through University website: http://acad.uohyd.ac.in.
University of Hyderabad Admission 2017: Important Dates
Downloading of Prospectus and submitting the online applications from the University Website, http://acad.uohyd.ac.in to start from: April 3
Last date for submitting the online Applications: May 5
Downloading of Hall Tickets will start from: May 22
Dates of Entrance Examinations for various courses: June 1 to June 6
Note: Hall Tickets, information to short-listed candidates for interview and selected/wait-listed candidates will only be notified in website. It is the responsibility of the candidates to check the University website for downloading the Hall Tickets, results and the relevant formats required for admission.
The notification said that the university will not be held responsible for communication of the same.
For further details including courses offered, eligibility criteria, Prescribed fee, reservation policy and the Prospectus 2017-18, the candidates can refer to the website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in or http://www.uohyd.ac.in.
