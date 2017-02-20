University Of Gour Banga Convocation 2017 Is On March 16

University Of Gour Banga Convocation 2017 Is On 16 March New Delhi: University of Gour Banga has been established by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly vide West Bengal Act XXVI of 2007 will conduct its second convocation on March 16, 2017. The candidates who are supposed to get their awards can go to the official website of the university and download the details of the convocation. For this, students are advised to click on the link "Second Convocation March 16, 2016" and can enter roll number, registration number and session details.



University of Gour Banga Campus offers M.A. in English, Bengali, Arabic, Sanskrit, History, Education and M.Sc. in Mathematics from December 15,2008 ( 2008-09 session). The second batch ( 2009-10 ) of University of Gour Banga commenced on August 4, 2009. The interested candidates who wish to know more about the courses and details can check the official website for more details. The University of Gour Banga is approved by the Union Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(F) of the UGC Act, 1956.



At present the University is fully funded by the government of West Bengal.



In another development in the university, the students lifted 48 hour gherao of vice chancellor yesterday. The students were demanding the expulsion of the controller of the examinations of the University of Gour Banga.



