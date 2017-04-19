University Of Allahabad Assistant Professor Recruitment 2017: Apply For 303 Posts Before May 5

University of Allahabad, a central university has invited applications for the 303 posts of Assistant Professors in various University Departments/Centres. For the recruitment of these posts, interested candidates can send the duly filled application form, complete in all respect along with relevant documents and proof of fee submission to "The Registrar, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, UP 211002, INDIA" preferably through speed post or registered post on or before May 12, 2017.The candidates who interested to apply for Assistant Professor Recruitment are requested to carefully read the Instructions and Steps Involved in the Application Process before filling up the application form. Candidates are also advised to visit the website (www.allduniv.ac.in) for further updates related to the recruitment process.University of Allahabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in following departments:Ancient History, Culture and Archeology, Anthropology, Arabic & Persian, Behavioral and Cognitive Sciences, Bio-Informatics, Bio-technology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce & Business Administration, Defence and Strategic Studies, Economics, Education, Electronics and Communication / Computer Science, English and Modern European, Languages, Environmental Studies, Experimental Mineralogy and Petrology, Film and Theatre, Food Technology, Gandhian Studies, Geography, Globalization Studies, Hindi and Modern Indian Languages, Home Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Languages, Law, Mathematics, Medieval and Modern History, Music and Performing Arts, Philosophy, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit and Oriental Languages, Sociology, South Asia and International Studies, Statistics, Urdu, Visual Arts, Zoology.