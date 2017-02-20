University of Agricultural Sciences Bangalore Hosts 13th Agri Congress

New Delhi: The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), India announced the organization of XIII Agricultural Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru in collaboration with local ICAR Institutes from February 21-24th 2017. The theme of the Congress is 'Climate-smart Agriculture'. The Congress will provide an intellectually stimulating platform for discussing key issues related to 'Climate-smart Agriculture' in all its facets, including socio-economic empowerment of marginal farmers through technology development and policy initiatives for sustainable farming, forestry and natural resource management in tune with global climate change, said the official page of the Agricultural Science Congress.
Bengaluru will be hosting the Agricultural Science Congress for the first time and is expected to attract a large number of very distinguished scientists in all concerned disciplines from across the world. In addition to agricultural scientists from across the country, entrepreneurs in agri-business, policy analysts, policy makers, financial institutions, students and above all farmers will be participating in the Congress. The Congress will also provide opportunities for the agri-input sector including seed companies, manufacturers of fertilizers, agro-chemicals, pharmaceuticals, farm laboratory & dairy equipment, insurance companies and agriculture related service providers to showcase their products and interact with their potential clientele for both generating business and promoting innovation.
The inaugural session of the congress will be held on February 21, 2017 at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre UAS, Bengaluru. Sri Vajubhai Vala, Governor of Karnataka and the Chancellor of the University will inaugurate the congress in the presence of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka.
The hosts, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru and National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi asked for active participation in the XIII Agricultural Science Congress from the public.
Click here for more Education News