2 Shares EMAIL PRINT University Of Adelaide To Hold First Open Day Session In India New Delhi: The University of Adelaide will hold its first-ever open day session in New Delhi tomorrow. The open day is being organized with the aim to attract more "highly innovative" Indian students. The Australian university earlier had about 40-50 seats for Indian students, but is now planning to expand the number of seats for Indian students to 300. The expansion is being planned because the university felt that Indian students have the ability to add value to the university which is more inclined toward research.



