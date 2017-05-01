Universities To Have 'Wall Of Heroes' To Honour War Warriors

81 Shares EMAIL PRINT Universities To Have 'Wall Of Heroes' To Honour War Warriors New Delhi: Now, universities and educational institutions across the country will have a "wall of heroes" portraying the war warriors who showed extraordinary courage to defend the nation. "Vidya, Veerta Abhiyan", the campaign by Human Resource Development (HRD) will be launched tomorrow to encourage educational institutions to display portraits of Param Veer Chakra-decorated soldiers, reports Press Trust of India.



"HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will tomorrow launch portraits of Param Veer Chakra decorated-soldiers at an event and these portraits will be put up in various educational institutions," a senior HRD official told PTI.



To begin with, according to this official, vice chancellors of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will receive the portraits from the minister tomorrow.



Further, "Vidya, Veerta Abhiyan" campaign will be launched to have a 'Wall of Heroes' in various educational institutions depicting the portraits of war warriors decorated with Param Veer Chakra for showing extraordinary courage and bravery to defend the motherland, the official said.



The idea of having a wall of martyrs in universities was first proposed by a group of ex-servicemen, the demand came amid a raging debate on nationalism following a sedition row on campus over an event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.



The ex-servicemen, said while proposing the idea, that the portraits of martyrs and tanks used in wars should be put on display in the campus to instill sense of "nationalism" and "patriotism" among the students.



This move comes after, vice chancellors of all central universities decided to install the national flag "prominently and proudly" on their campuses, last year. Flying the national flag prominently in the campus, on a 200-feet mast, is must for every central university, the Union human resources development ministry also directed.



, signifying a "strong India" will instill a "sense of unity and integrity" among students and the JNU also will be expected to follow it since it is a Central University, officials said then.



On January 25 this year, Delhi University's



(With Inputs from PTI)



