Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Declares Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2016 Written Exam Results

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has published the results of Combined Defence Services Examination II 2016 which was held on 23rd October, 2016. A total of 8563 candidates have cleared the written exam and have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (a) Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun 143rd Course commencing in July, 2017 (b) Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2017 (c) Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July, 2017 (d) Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai 106th SSC Course (for Men) commencing in October, 2017 and (e) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 20th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2017, said the notification in the Union Public Service Commission website.
How To Check Union Public Service Commission Declares (UPSC) Combined Defence Services Examination II 2016 Written Exam Results
Step One: Go to the official website of UPSC
Step Two: Click on the "Combined Defence Services Examination II 2016 Written Exam Results" flashing through the whats new
Step Three: Check your roll number in the next page open.
The commission said that all the candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to register on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of Combined Defence Services Examination II 2016 Written Exam Results. The successful candidates would be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of Service Selection Board interview and which will be informed through the registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so.
Click here for more Union Public Service Commission news.
If the candidates have any queries, they can go to the Union Public Service Commission Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding this exam on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or over telephone No.011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 from this UPSC Facilitation Counter.
Click here for more Education News