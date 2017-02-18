Union Minister Jitendra Singh Meets Students From Nagaland On National Integration Tour

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern region Dr. Jitendra Singh, yesterday met a group of students from Nagaland as part of National Integration Tour. The students are sent on the tour from Medziphena in Nagaland to New Delhi and Jaipur. The tour is being organized by 41 Assam Rifles. The students belong to School of Agricultural Sciences and Rural Development (SASARD) and are on the tour to understand the diverse culture of the country. As part of the tour, they will visit various monuments in the city.
The Union Minister interacted with the students who conveyed their happiness on being part of the tour and appealed to the minister to promote peace in Nagaland which is facing a curfew situation for the past few days. The Minister during his interaction with the students said that peace is a pre-requisite to promote development in any state. He also said that it is usually the youth which is most affected by any political or social turmoil in a society.
Dr. Jitendra Singh also conveyed his good wishes to the students and encouraged them to learn about the various cultures and traditions during the visit and to share their experiences when they return.
As part of the tour, the students have already visited Akshardham Temple, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, and Dilli Haat. They will also visit Red Fort, India Gate, and other places of cultural and historic importance in Delhi before they move to the Jaipur leg of the tour.
Click here for more Education News