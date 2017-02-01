Union Budget 2017: National Testing Agency To Conduct All Examinations In Higher Education

EMAIL PRINT Union Budget 2017: National Testing Agency To Conduct All Examinations In Higher Education New Delhi: According to the Union Budget submitted by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, as part of the reforms the government wants to undertake, a new National Testing Agency will conduct all the examinations in higher examination, freeing Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and other agencies. CBSE conducts most of the examinations right now which include CBSE UGC National Eligibility Test to select Junior Research fellows and Lecturers, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG).



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also said that a system of annual learning outcome in schools will be introduced. The government will also set up an innovation fund for secondary education, said Mr. Jaitley.



Regarding other reforms in education sector Mr. Jaitley said that the government will undertake reforms in UGC same as the government will give autonomy to colleges and institutions.

A new National Testing Agency will free CBSE from its work load since it has become the largest exam conducting body in the world. CBSE is fundamentally works as the board of secondary education in India under the Union Government of India.



Five Key Takeaways for Education Sector in Union Budget 2017 Innovation Fund for secondary education to be created.

A national agency to be instituted that will be in-charge of conducting all entrance exams for higher education.

Certain colleges and institutions to be identified and granted an autonomous status.

Two new AIIMS institute in Jharkhand and Gujarat and will take steps to increase post-graduate seats for medical sciences

A system of annual learning outcome in schools will be introduced

(With inputs from PTI)



