UNESCO Invites Application For Fellowship Programme In Engineering Cycle 2017 In Poland

UNESCO Invites Application For Fellowship Programme In Engineering Cycle New Delhi: United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris has invited nominations for the UNESCO/ Poland Co-Sponsored Fellowship Programme in Engineering cycle, 2017. The nominations must be forwarded to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) latest by March 31, 2017. There are a total of 40 fellowships in 31 different fields of research of 6 months duration each in Poland which will start from October 2, 2017. The programme is offered in open competition and has called for equal representation of women candidates.



Eligibility Criteria The candidate must have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in a relevant discipline.

The candidate must also possess relevant skills necessary to conduct research in their area of interest.

The candidate should also check for the maximum age limit applicable in their area of interest for research.

Application Process



Original applications in duplicate must be sent through the Indian National Commission for UNESCO and communicated to Mr. Stoyan Bantchev, Chief, Participation programme and Fellowships Section, by April 14, 2017 at the latest (GMT +01:00) to UNESCO mailing address.



Indian Nationals fulfilling the eligibility criteria must submit their nominations latest by March 31 to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU).



Facilities Offered by Polish Authorities Free Tuition and access to university facilities based on local regulations.

Accommodation at the AGH UST Student Campus organized for fellows by the UNESCO AGH chair.

A monthly allowance of 1600 PLN which is corresponding to the salary of local junior research fellows.

A one-time special allowance of 1600 PLN to be given to the fellow upon arrival in Poland.

Facilities offered by UNESCO International travel expenses by the most direct, economical route.

Health insurance for fellowship beneficiaries who are declared medically fit.

Candidates can check the detailed information about the scholarship programme from the official MHRD website.



Click here for more







