Under Performing Educational Institutions May Be Shut Or Merged

New Delhi: The colleges and universities in India which are under performing may have to shut down. The future of such institutions now will be depended on a University Grants Commission monitoring programme. "The "under performing" educational institutions may be asked to close down or merge with others if they fail to improve their performance despite a UGC-backed mentoring programme", sources told Press Trust of India.



Reports suggests that the UGC all set for a revamp, in which the Union Human Resources Development Ministry has designed a roadmap for the restructuring to 'a system which is more autonomous and encourages minimal regulation'.



In his budget speech, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said reforms will be introduced in UGC, "autonomy (given) to colleges and institutions with the introduction of a new system of measuring annual learning."



Last week reports emerged that University Grants Commission (UGC) will be cancelling funding for research centres that study social discrimination. But on Saturday the body has said that the letter is "blatantly false" and "based on a forged letter".



Regarding the closing down of the educational institutions which are underperforming, the PTI report said that It is being considered that an audit be conducted of all the educational institutions and varsities, and they be classified into three broad categories depending upon their performance on a range of parameters.



Then the educational institutions will be categorised into "outstanding" institutions, institutions with "scope for improvement" and "under performing" institutions.



Then the future of the institutions will be decided based on these categories. While those in the first category will be rewarded with more autonomy and grants, the officials will point out loopholes in the second category suggesting them corrective measures, they added.



(With Input from PTI)



