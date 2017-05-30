Uttarakhand UBSE Results 2017: Know How To Check Online Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the results for 10th, 11th and 12th class examinations today.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Uttarakhand Board: Know How To Check 10th, 12th Result Online New Delhi: Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the results for 10th, 11th and 12th class examinations today. As per the latest update released at the official web portal uaresults.nic.in, students can check their result today. The Board will announce the result for near about 3 lakh students out of which 150352 have appeared for Class 12 exam. The results will be announced by Director of Uttarakhand board with the board Secretary will release the results from board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital.



Immediately after the declaration of the result, students should start applying for higher education courses. Online registration has already begun for undergraduate courses at many colleges.



Students should save a copy of the result for reference purpose.



Verification or rechecking of the mark statement will begin immediately after results are released.



'In case of any problem/query students are advised to contact at telephone number 05947-254275 or email id secy-ubse-uk@nic.in'



