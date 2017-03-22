UGC: Universities Asked To Include Photograph, Aadhar In Degree Certificates

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked Universities to introduce identification mechanisms in the students certificate. The Commission has stated that, "Such features, of course, are useful for the purposes of verification and curbing duplication. At the same time, they help in introducing uniformity and transparency within and across the system of higher education in the country". Identification mechanisms like photograph, Unique ID/ Aadhar number must be added in students' certificates as per UGC's direction.
In addition to this, UGC has also asked Universities to inscribe the name of the institution in which the student is enrolled. Details of the programme of study along with the mode of study must also be mentioned. Mode of study includes: regular, part time and distance.
UGC has asked Universities to ensure that the details are mentioned correctly in the academic certificates. The Commission has urged Universities to implement the changes at the earliest in the interests of students in particular and system of higher education in general.
A decision in this regard was taken at a recent meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC) (521st meeting held on 22 February 2017).
