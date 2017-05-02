UGC Retracts Order To Make PhD Scholars' Aadhar Detail Public

Nearly two months after it asked varsities to make public the details of PhD scholars, including their Aadhaar numbers, the University Grants Commission (UGC) yesterday directed them not do so.Nearly two months after it asked varsities to make public the details of PhD scholars, including their Aadhaar numbers, the University Grants Commission (UGC) today directed them not do so. The commission had on March 10 sent a communication to all universities asking them to upload the details of PhD scholars on their websites in a proforma prescribed by it. The details sought in the proforma included PhD registration number, details of supervisor, funding agency (if any), topic of research and Aadhaar number."It is informed that the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, prohibits publishing and displaying the Aadhaar number publicly."Therefore, you are requested not to publish or display the Aadhaar number of the scholars publicly," UGC Secretary JS Sandhu said in a fresh communication to varsities today.The move comes following concerns raised by various groups that the data may be misused and making Aadhaar details public will make economic profiling of PhD scholars easier.