Anti Ragging Measures: UGC Releases Short Films And Documentary

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a step further for creating awareness against ragging. UGC has got developed four short films and a documentary film to counsel students on the ill effects of ragging. The notification released by UGC emphasizes on the norms and regulations framed to curb the menace of ragging. The Commission has strictly stated in the notification that violation, if any, of UGC regulations or failure in taking adequate steps, by an institution, to prevent ragging will attract action under UGC Act.
The videos depicting the ill effects of ragging have been uploaded on the official website of University Grants Commission at ugc.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can directly go to the video page by using this URL ugc.ac.in/page/Videos-Regarding-Ragging.aspx.
UGC has urged all Universities and institutions to show the films regularly to the students during orientation and other programmes.
The official notification states that, "It is once again brought to your kind notice that ragging is a criminal offence and UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging. These regulations are mandatory and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in including the monitoring mechanism as per provisions in the above regulations and ensure its strict compliance."
Along with anti ragging norms, students who are preparing for the UG/ PG admission 2017, should also take a serious note on the University authenticity. Candidates should have a cautious look on the Universities while applying for admission. Candidates should not take admission in all those Universities which are listed as 'fake' in the UGC circular.
Click here for more Education News