UGC Notification On M.Phil, Ph.D Scholars Binding, JNU Tells Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University today informed the Delhi High Court that the University Grants Commission notification which stipulates the number of scholars for a professor at any one time was binding on the university. According to the the May 5, 2016, notification, a professor cannot supervise more than three M.Phil and eight Ph.D scholars at any one time. Advocate Monika Arora appearing for JNU administration informed Justice VK that the university will have to follow the UGC regulation. JNU counsel also told the court that 43 central universities were already following the UGC notification.
The students' counsel argued that the University did not include their representative in the meetings held to discuss the implementation of the UGC notification.
The court now posted the case for further hearing on March 14 after JNU said the students have not made UGC a party in the case, reported IANS.
JNU adopted the notification during its 142 nd AC meeting on December 26 and the university was witnessing protests from then, including a blockade of administration block building in the campus.
The students called of the blockade last week after the administration agreed to talk to the students.
In a message posted in the university website today, Dean of students said that the vice chancellor and other senior officials met with students who were agitating against the UGC Notification 2016 in the administrative building. It said that the principal concerns of the students regarding the impact of the 2016 UGC Notification on reservation of seats, relaxation of marks, deprivation points given to various categories of students, inclusion of Research Methodology in Entrance Test and the number of students to be admitted in the coming academic year were discussed and all these points were covered by the vice chancellor in his replies.
(With Inputs from IANS)
