UGC NET: Students Demand Issue Of Forms, Stages Protest

New Delhi: After reports emerged about the National Eligibility Test (NET), through which university and college teachers are recruited may face temporary suspension, various student organisations demanded the government to immediately issue application forms for the NET examination which is due this July. The members of All India Students Association (AISA) protested in front of University Grants Commission and demanded for clarification in the issue from the higher education body.
"It's very important to go to UGC and ask clarification about the NET-JRF exam of July, 2017. Every year lakhs of students appear for the NET-JRF exam. The UGC can't maintain silence on such crucial matter related with the academic career of students", AISA had said in a Facebook post.
Last week, a Telegraph report has said that the UGC NET exam may face temporary suspension for the first time in 33 years because the agency entrusted with the task has said it is bogged down by other exams.
The CBSE took over conduct of NET from the UGC in 2014 and the application process for the exam for the July session begins on month of April.
Fearing cancellation of the test, a delegation of students today staged a demonstration at the UGC and submitted a memorandum.
"We have learnt that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has expressed its inability to conduct NET this July. The UGC has also remained mute. The move cannot be seen in isolation but as part of recent attacks on research and higher education in the country," said a statement issued by AISA, the student wing of the CPI(M-L).
"Thousands of aspirants, who are waiting for CBSE UGC NET notification, are tiresome and mentally exhausted. CBSE should understand the jittery situation and announce tentative timeline for notification and announcement of January 2017 session results too", said Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) President, Nahas Mala.
Earlier, Mr. Nahas said in a press statement that, the University Grants Commission tried to end Non NET Fellowship which assists students to engage in research & knowledge creation, it was an onslaught on financial assistance to pursue education.
"Shortage of faculty has been a big hurdle in ensuring quality education, the availability of adequate and qualified faculty is pre requisite for quality education. In a recently concluded parliamentary session, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that majority of vacancies in Universities would be filled up this year. In such a circumstance, delaying or suspending exams may lead to annoyance among student community", he added.
Over 5 lakh candidates take the exam every year.
(With Inputs from PTI)
