UGC Gazette: JNUSU Protests Against Admission Norms Outside HRD Ministry

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union organised a protest at Ministry of Human Resources Development yesterday against the University Grants Commission (UGC) Gazette sent to universities on May 2016. The students allege that the UGC Gazette notification led to massive seat cuts in intake in the university.
"It's been almost six months that we are fighting against such a nafarious regulation by UGC which brings a big closure to thousands of students aspiring to do research in Universities. We have raised this issue time and again', said a statement from JNUSU.
Many protests were held at JNU, UGC and MHRD against the gazette in recent times. NSUI of Indian National Congress protested against the UGC Norms last week outside MHRD.
Inspite of the protests at several places, the JNUSU alleged that, no one has come for a meaningful dialogue and cared to even listen to the grievances of the students and the logic of opposing such a gazette .
"We have sent more than 20 e-mails and a number of memorandums to all these offices, not a single response has come so far", said the statement.
"It must be brought to light that the HRD ministry has once again lied to the nation and that too in a Parliament session yesterday. Mr. Sharad Yadav raised the question regarding UGC Gazette yesterday in the Parliament. In a response to his question, Mr. Javadekad replied that JNU's seats are now doubled the number of last year's seats. While the fact of the matter is, the application of JNU admission for the year 2017-18 got closed yesterday with a drastic seat cuts in all centers", added the statement.
JNU's online application process for the admission was closed yesterday.
