UGC Fellowships Under Direct Benefit Transfer Now, Says HRD Ministry

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT UGC Fellowships Under Direct Benefit Transfer Now, Says HRD Ministry New Delhi: To ensure effective administration and smooth disbursement of fellowships to the students, University Grants Commission (UGC) has intimated the Human Resources Ministry that it has brought all fellowship schemes under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Under the DBT disbursement process, the fellowship awardees are required to upload continuation certificates, HRA certificates on quarterly basis in designated bank branches. Payments are made into the Student Beneficiary Accounts through Public Financial Management System (PFMS), said HRD Minister of State Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey in Parliament.



The UGC implements various fellowship schemes on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.



As informed by the UGC, it has taken following initiatives to address grievances, if any, of fellowship holders regarding delay in administration and disbursement of fellowships: a dedicated web portal (https://scholarship.canarabank.in/AdminLogin.aspx) has been created for migration of legacy cases on DBT platform. a fellowship tracking portal has been developed https://scholarship.canarabank.in/scholar/Login.aspx where the students can check the status of payment, date of upload of documents etc. a dedicated email-id ugcfellowships.ugc@gmail.com is created to facilitate the redressal of student grievances especially relating to disbursal of fellowship/ scholarships. a dedicated telephone number has been provided to attend to calls from students relating to grievances/complaints/ problems on disbursal of grants under various fellowship/ scholarship schemes.

This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.



Click here fore more





To ensure effective administration and smooth disbursement of fellowships to the students, University Grants Commission (UGC) has intimated the Human Resources Ministry that it has brought all fellowship schemes under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Under the DBT disbursement process, the fellowship awardees are required to upload continuation certificates, HRA certificates on quarterly basis in designated bank branches. Payments are made into the Student Beneficiary Accounts through Public Financial Management System (PFMS), said HRD Minister of State Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey in Parliament.The UGC implements various fellowship schemes on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.As informed by the UGC, it has taken following initiatives to address grievances, if any, of fellowship holders regarding delay in administration and disbursement of fellowships:This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.Click here fore more Education News