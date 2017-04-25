UGC Debars SHUATS From Offering Distance Programmes

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC)'s Distance Education Bureau has debarred Sam Higginbottom University Of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) - Deemed University, formerly known as Allahabad Agricultural Institute and SHIATS from offering distance education programmes four years.
A UGC circular said that the Allahabad Institute has continuously violated the norms/guidelines/directives and UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016 framed by UGC particularly on adherence of territorial jurisdiction policy.
Accordingly, UGC has decided to debar the Allahabad Institute from offering any programme through Open and Distance Learning mode for a period of four years i.e. from the academic session 2016-17 to 2019-20.
It also directed the institute to not to admit any student in any of its Distance Education programme during the debarred period.
The Allahabad based university offers twenty eight undergraduate programs, forty eight postgraduate programs, eleven diploma programs, and doctorates in various disciplines.
