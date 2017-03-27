UGC Closed Two Universities In Meghalaya In Three Years, Says Union Minister

Two universities namely EILM University in Meghalaya and CMJ University in Meghalaya were closed in the last three years, according to the data by University Grants Commission. The data was cited by Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. "The CMJ University was dissolved by the state government of Meghalaya after complaints were received against the varsity," Pandey said. The varsity approached the Meghalaya High Court against the state government's decision and the court had set aside the dissolution order citing legal technicalities.The Meghalaya government in response moved Supreme Court and the matter is sub-judice. "The UGC has also informed that the EILM University was dissolved by the state government and is not functioning since December, 2014," the Minister said.Both the universities were permitted to offer courses under regular mode at its main campuses only and degrees of those students who studied in regular mode are valid. "The Sikkim government has also informed that the present students of the EILM University have been relocated," he added.