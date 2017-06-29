Money of Indians in Swiss banks down to nearly half at Rs 4,500 crore, shows Switzerland's central bank data: PTI news agency

UG Admission 2017: University of Rajasthan Releases Second Merit List University of Rajasthan or Rajasthan University has released the second merit list for the undergraduate admissions in the colleges and departments associated with the Jaipur based varsity.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UG Admission 2017: University of Rajasthan Releases Second Merit List New Delhi: University of Rajasthan or Rajasthan University has released the second merit list for the undergraduate admissions in the colleges and departments associated with the Jaipur based varsity. The Rajasthan University had earlier released the first merit list. In the second merit list published on June 29, University Commerce College has released the lists for BCom or Bachelor of Commerce (Pass), BCom (Hons), Bachelor Business Administration (BBA), BCom Business Admistration (Hons), BCom EAFM (Hons) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA).



According to the list released by the university, last date for Document Verification is July 3. Last date for online fees deposit is also July 3 before 23:59 o'clock.



University Maharaja College has released second merit list for BSc Pass course (Maths group), BSc Pass Course (Bio Group), BSc Hons (Zoology), BSc Hons (Mathematics), BSc Hons (Physics), BSc Hons (Chemistry), BSc Hons (Botany) and BCA.



Though, University Maharani College has not published a second provisional list.



University Rajasthan College has released second merit list for BA Pass Course and BA Hons (Economics, English, Geography, History, Political Science, Psychology and Public Administration).



