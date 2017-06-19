UG Admission 2017: Alternatives To A Degree in Engineering A B.Sc. degree is different from a B.Tech. degree in the basic premise of the course. In a B.Sc. course, a student learns the fundamental principles related to a specialization. A B.Tech. degree on the other hand is more application based.

B.Sc. degree as an alternative to a B.Tech. degree New Delhi: When it comes to sports India is obsessed with Cricket and when it comes to a degree everywhere is a consensus in the favor of a degree in engineering. In 2017, more than 11 lakh students had appeared for JEE Main exam which is a national level exam held for admission to B.Tech. and BE courses. It can not be denied that engineering as a stream offers multitude of opportunities and allows a student lucrative career options but what if a students does not clear the entrance exams for engineering. What are the other options available? Should they take a gap year and prepare for the exam again?



First things first, the decision to take a gap year should be entirely in the student's domain. A student should assess their potential and then take the decision to take a gap year. For others who for any reason do not want to take a gap year but wish to pursue a degree which is not too different from the engineering stream, there are several options available in the form of a B.Sc. degree.



While a B.Sc. degree is not exactly similar to a B.Tech. degree it helps you keep abreast of the scientific developments. A B.Sc. degree is different from a B.Tech. degree in the basic premise of the course. In a B.Sc. course, a student learns the fundamental principles related to a specialization. A B.Tech. degree on the other hand is more application based.



Many universities in India offer B.Sc. degree in specializations such as Information Technology and computer science. Some of the B.Sc. specializations which can be seen as in league with engineering streams are: B.Sc. in Information Technology

B.Sc. in Computer Science

B.Sc. in Biotechnology

B.Sc. in Food Science and Technology

B.Sc. in Medical imaging Technology

B.Sc. in Electronics

