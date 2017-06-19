UG Admission 2017: Alternatives To A Degree in Engineering

First things first, the decision to take a gap year should be entirely in the student's domain. A student should assess their potential and then take the decision to take a gap year. For others who for any reason do not want to take a gap year but wish to pursue a degree which is not too different from the engineering stream, there are several options available in the form of a B.Sc. degree.
While a B.Sc. degree is not exactly similar to a B.Tech. degree it helps you keep abreast of the scientific developments. A B.Sc. degree is different from a B.Tech. degree in the basic premise of the course. In a B.Sc. course, a student learns the fundamental principles related to a specialization. A B.Tech. degree on the other hand is more application based.
Many universities in India offer B.Sc. degree in specializations such as Information Technology and computer science. Some of the B.Sc. specializations which can be seen as in league with engineering streams are:
- B.Sc. in Information Technology
- B.Sc. in Computer Science
- B.Sc. in Biotechnology
- B.Sc. in Food Science and Technology
- B.Sc. in Medical imaging Technology
- B.Sc. in Electronics
