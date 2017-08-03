Two Engineering Colleges To Come Up In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today announced setting up of two engineering colleges at a campus near Shillong Polytechnic premises at Mawlai and at Tura in West Garo Hills district. "Very soon I will be laying the foundation stones for a new engineering college at a campus near Shillong Polytechnic premises at Mawlai. The college of architecture and urban planning will come up at Tura," Mukul Sangma said.The state government has also mooted setting up of the Meghalaya Technical University, he said at a programme of tourism and travel management department here."Education can be our strength to create opportunities and create Meghalaya a destination that can attract students from all South East Asian countries," he said.Stating that teachers from neighbouring countries are learning English language in institute in the city, Sangma urged all stakeholders to ensure that the state becomes a hub for education.