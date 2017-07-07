TSWREIS, Telangana To Offer Coaching For NEET 2018 To SC Students

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will provide long term coaching to NEET aspirants belonging to SC community.

Education | Written by | Updated: July 07, 2017 12:31 IST
New Delhi:  In an attempt to make it easier for students to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will provide long term coaching to aspirants belonging to SC community. The institute aims at preparing students to compete in the national level MBBS entrance exam in the coming year. Candidates who have cleared the Class 12th or intermediate public exam (IPE) in 2017 are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of application is 13 July 2017.

Only 80 students will be enrolled for the coaching which will be held at TSWR IIT/Medical Academy (Girls), Gowlidoddi, Ranga Reddy District.

The selection list will be released on 18 July 2017 and classes will commence from 20 July.

TSWREIS will select candidates on the basis of the merit of candidates and the income limit of parents (below 2 lakhs). Those who have secured 80 marks and above in EAMCET 2017 and 250 marks and above in NEET 2017 are eligible to apply.

'The applicant should have minimum 90% in optionals i.e., Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry to apply.'

If the trend of this year is considered, NEET 2018 can be held in May.


