TSWREIS, Telangana To Offer Coaching For NEET 2018 To SC Students

Only 80 students will be enrolled for the coaching which will be held at TSWR IIT/Medical Academy (Girls), Gowlidoddi, Ranga Reddy District.
The selection list will be released on 18 July 2017 and classes will commence from 20 July.
TSWREIS will select candidates on the basis of the merit of candidates and the income limit of parents (below 2 lakhs). Those who have secured 80 marks and above in EAMCET 2017 and 250 marks and above in NEET 2017 are eligible to apply.
'The applicant should have minimum 90% in optionals i.e., Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry to apply.'
If the trend of this year is considered, NEET 2018 can be held in May.
