TSW DCET 2017: Application Process Begins For Admission To First Year Degree Programs; Last Date March 26

EMAIL PRINT TSWDCET 2017: Application Process Begins; Last Date March 26 New Delhi: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Hyderabad has begun the application process for admission to first year BA/B.Com./B.Sc. degree English Medium courses in TSW Residential Degree Colleges for Women for the 2017-18 academic session. Applicants will have to appear for TSW DCET 2017, an entrance exam, which will be conducted on April 16. The last date for TSW DCET is March 26. Candidates who qualify the exam will be issued a rank card by the society and the society will conduct a counselling session for the shortlisted candidates.



Important Dates



Commencement of Application Process: February 27, 2017



Last date to apply: March 26, 2017



Download of hall ticket from official website: April 6 - April 15, 2017



Exam date: April 16, 2017



Issue of rank card: After April 30, 2017



Eligibility



Candidates who have completed Intermediate or its equivalent examination held in 2017/2016/2015 with a minimum of 40% marks are eligible to apply.



How to Apply



Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria should pay Rs. 50 on or before March 26 through payment gateway centers to enable option to submit the application online. The candidate will have to provide preliminary data such as name, date of birth, mobile number at payment gateway center.



After payment of fee, candidate will be issued a journal number through which the candidate can complete the application process on the official website (http://tswreisdc.cgg.gov.in/).



TSW DCET 2017 Exam Details



TSW DCET will be an OMR based test. It will be conducted on April 16 in one session. The duration of the exam will be two and half hours. The exam will be conducted in both English and Telugu. The test will be conducted for four subjects - English and three optional subjects as per intermediate subject of the applicant. The maximum marks for the test will be 120.



