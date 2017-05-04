TSPSC Transport Constable Result: Selection List Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission, Hyderabad has declared the TSPSC Transport Constable Result and Selection List in the official website of the commission. The selection list has been prepared on the basis of the results of the written examination held on July 31, 2016 and verification of certificates at TSPSC Office, Hyderabad to the post of Transport Constable in Transport Department.
The TSPSC Transport Constable results have been made available in the official website.
TSPSC Transport Constable Selection List: How To Check
To check TSPSC Transport Constable Result and Selection List, candidates can follow these steps:
Go to the official website of TSPSC official website
Click on the link "Transport Constable (05/2016) - Selection Results"
Check your hall ticket number in new pdf file opened
"Those of the provisionally selected candidates for the post of Transport Constable vide Notification No: 05/2016, who are also under consideration for the post of Prohibition & Excise Constable vide Notification No: 06/2016 and cleared certificate verification and physical tests have to necessarily inform whether if also selected for the post of Prohibition & Excise Constable, they prefer to relinquish the post of Prohibition & Excise Constables and retain the post Transport Constable", said the results notification from TSPSC.
"They must submit their relinquishment on or before 10/05/2017 As per rule 6-A of rules of procedure of TSPSC", the commission said.
Relinquishment Proforma is available in Commission's Website.
Click here for more Jobs News