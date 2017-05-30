TSICET 2017 Results To BE Declared Tomorrow At Icet.tsche.ac.in The results of TSICET 2017 will be declared on 31st May, 2017 at 4:00 PM, said a notification from the official website of the entrance test.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT TSICET TS ICET 2017 Results To BE Declared Tomorrow At Icet.tsche.ac.in New Delhi: The results of TSICET 2017 will be declared on 31st May, 2017 at 4:00 PM, said a notification from the official website of the entrance test. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is conducted for admission into master level professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18. The students will be able to check the results of TS ICET from the official website once it has been released tomorrow using their registration details.



This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TSICET-2015, 2016.



TS ICET examination was conducted on May 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.



TSICET 2017 Results: How to check



The students may follow these steps to check their TS ICET 2017 results:



Go to the official website of TSICET

Click on results link

Enter your details

See your results



