TSDEECET 2017 Merit List, Results Declared, Check @ Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in

"The Ranks assigned in this Merit List are only tentative as they are based on the data submitted online by the candidates and hence are subject to change as per the 'Physical Verification of Certificates' to be caused shortly," said the results notification.
TSDEECET 2017 merit list: How to check
The TSDEECET 2017 merit list and results have been shown on the official website in this order:
1) Result Lists of all Candidates - Medium Wise
Telugu Medium
Urdu Medium
English Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)
English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)
2) Merit List of Qualified Candidates - Medium Wise
Telugu Medium
Urdu Medium
English Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)
English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)
