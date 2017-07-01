TSDEECET 2017 Merit List, Results Declared, Check @ Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common entrance Test (TSDEECET 2017) merit list and results have been declared on the official website of TSDEECET 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TSDEECET 2017 Merit List, Results Declared, Check @ Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in New Delhi: Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common entrance Test (TSDEECET - 2017) merit list and results have been declared on the official website of TSDEECET 2017. The TSDEECET 2017 results are available on Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in. TSDEECET 2017 is conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana for candidates who intend to take admission into two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.Ed) in Government District Institutes of Education & Training (DIETs) and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in the state. The candidates are advised to check the TS DEECET 2017 website for further details about counselling.



"The Ranks assigned in this Merit List are only tentative as they are based on the data submitted online by the candidates and hence are subject to change as per the 'Physical Verification of Certificates' to be caused shortly," said the results notification.

TSDEECET 2017 merit list: How to check

The TSDEECET 2017 merit list and results have been shown on the official website in this order:



1) Result Lists of all Candidates - Medium Wise



Telugu Medium



Urdu Medium



English Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)



English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)



Read also: 100 Hour Certificate Course In GST Launched



2) Merit List of Qualified Candidates - Medium Wise



Telugu Medium



Urdu Medium



English Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)



English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)



Click here for more



Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common entrance Test (TSDEECET - 2017) merit list and results have been declared on the official website of TSDEECET 2017. The TSDEECET 2017 results are available on Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in. TSDEECET 2017 is conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana for candidates who intend to take admission into two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.Ed) in Government District Institutes of Education & Training (DIETs) and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in the state. The candidates are advised to check the TS DEECET 2017 website for further details about counselling."The Ranks assigned in this Merit List are only tentative as they are based on the data submitted online by the candidates and hence are subject to change as per the 'Physical Verification of Certificates' to be caused shortly," said the results notification.The TSDEECET 2017 merit list and results have been shown on the official website in this order:1) Result Lists of all Candidates - Medium WiseTelugu MediumUrdu MediumEnglish Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)2) Merit List of Qualified Candidates - Medium WiseTelugu MediumUrdu MediumEnglish Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)Click here for more Education News