TSCHE To Release TS EAMCET 2017 Hall Ticket Today

New Delhi: The hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2017 exam will be released anytime in the evening today. As per an official statement on the official website, the admit cards for the exam would be hosted in the evening and the time for the same would be updated soon. Once the admit card is released, students who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets using their respective registration numbers and passwords. The admit cards would be available for download till May 9. The TS EAMCET 2017 exam will be conducted on May 12, 2017.
About TS EAMCET
TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to undergraduate Agriculture, Medical, and Engineering courses.
The entrance test for Engineering courses (except B.Tech. in Biotechnology) will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and the entrance test for agriculture and medical courses will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The exam will be offline and objective in nature. There would be total 160 questions carrying 1 mark each. In case of engineering group the teat paper will have questions from mathematics, physics, and chemistry. In case of agriculture and medical group, the test paper will have questions from botany, zoology, physics, and chemistry.
