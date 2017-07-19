TSCHE Starts Final Phase Of Web Counselling For TS EAMCET 2017

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the final phase of web based counselling for TS EAMCET 2017 (MPC stream). 'The Qualified Candidates of TSEAMCET-2017 (M.P.C STREAM) who have not attended for Certificate Verification earlier shall get their Certificates verified,' reads the official notification released in this regard. Certificate verification has begun and candidates can avail option entry tomorrow. Allotment will be released on 22 July 2017 after 8 pm. Candidates can check the same at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Those who had given options during phase I, have to do again, as the previous one will not be considered for allotment.

Any eligible candidate who have cancelled the phase 1 allotment or have secured a seat but not interested to join can exercise their options. The rule also stands for those who have not secured seats so far but got their certificates verified or who have not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified.

Candidates can exercise their options using their old password and login ID.

TS EAMCET 2017 result was declared on 22 May and the web counselling had begun in June. With TS EAMCET web couselling option, candidates could select a college and course intend to study through internet facility available with them and where such facility is not available candidate had the option of taking the assistance from TS EAMCET help line centres nearer to them.



